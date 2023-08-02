Keeler THomas Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keeler THomas Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,639 shares during the period. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.03. The company has a market cap of $438.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

