Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.48, but opened at $28.66. Kennametal shares last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 186,534 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Kennametal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

