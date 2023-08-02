Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 25,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 651,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,460,664.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

COUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coursera by 207.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 918,943 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 635,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Coursera by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 545,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 79.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 462,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

