Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $63.44, but opened at $53.75. Kforce shares last traded at $58.76, with a volume of 77,527 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.87 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.70%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

KFRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

About Kforce

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.