Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,305 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,184,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,743 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 25,922,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.00. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.