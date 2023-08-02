Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB stock opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

