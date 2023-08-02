Laurie R. Dornan Sells 3,250 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,701.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:GBX opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.66. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $48.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stephens raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,260,000 after acquiring an additional 380,048 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,677,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

