Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Ric Lewis Buys 1,416 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Ric Lewis bought 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £3,285.12 ($4,217.64).

Ric Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Ric Lewis bought 1,428 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £3,284.40 ($4,216.72).

Legal & General Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 230.40 ($2.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 640.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 230.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.59. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.90 ($3.70).

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Legal & General Group

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.56) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.14).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

