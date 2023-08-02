Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $93.53, but opened at $96.00. Leidos shares last traded at $100.33, with a volume of 284,781 shares changing hands.

The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

