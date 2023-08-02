Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.