LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. On average, analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

Separately, TD Cowen cut LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

In related news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $653,753.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,583,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,388,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $653,753.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,583,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,388,138.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,166,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,047,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,591 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.