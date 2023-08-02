Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,560 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE LNC opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -9.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.15.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

