Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Down 6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) fell 6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.11. 35,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 359,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Specifically, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $34,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,673,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,666,373.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $598.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

