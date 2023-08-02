Linde (NYSE:LIN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $440.00 to $463.00. The stock traded as high as $393.30 and last traded at $391.07, with a volume of 111456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $390.67.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LIN. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Linde Trading Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Linde by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.