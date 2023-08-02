Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,951,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 673,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,912,000 after buying an additional 73,002 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,501 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,352. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

