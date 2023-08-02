Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,640,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,816,000 after buying an additional 39,555 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $66,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.79.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.