Loews (NYSE:L) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.38

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.38 and last traded at $64.38, with a volume of 2736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $185,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,942.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in L. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Loews by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 36,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth $1,123,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 29,774 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Loews by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 146,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

