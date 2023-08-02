Loop Capital Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $405.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.41.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $411.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $484.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.21.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 364.0% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

