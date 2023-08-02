Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 803,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,583 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCID. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lucid Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Down 4.5 %

LCID stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.98. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $20.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

LCID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.