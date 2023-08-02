Maple Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.8% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

