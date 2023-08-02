Mary Elizabeth Finn Sells 7,283 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $576,303.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Elizabeth Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,334 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $483,090.58.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.