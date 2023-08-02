MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MaxLinear by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MaxLinear by 26.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MXL opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $43.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MaxLinear Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.