MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of MaxLinear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum cut MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.30.
MaxLinear Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of MXL stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MaxLinear
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.