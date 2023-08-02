MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of MaxLinear from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum cut MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.30.

MaxLinear Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MXL stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

About MaxLinear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,811,000 after acquiring an additional 858,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 489,167 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,390,000 after acquiring an additional 421,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

