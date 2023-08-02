McDonald’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 31,424 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average daily volume of 21,778 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $291.05 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock worth $6,118,170 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

