Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Update

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 8,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MLCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.