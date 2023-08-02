Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $106.65, but opened at $109.60. Merck & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $107.64, with a volume of 1,679,479 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

