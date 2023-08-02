MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of MicroAlgo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MicroAlgo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroAlgo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroAlgo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MicroAlgo in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroAlgo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLGO opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. MicroAlgo has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $71.50.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo ( NASDAQ:MLGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter.

MicroAlgo Inc develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

