Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.81

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.81 and last traded at $93.81, with a volume of 8221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.46.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

