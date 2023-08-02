Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 614.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,183 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 49,183 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.8% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,917 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,684,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.98.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

