Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,240 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 15,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 340.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 727 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 204,073 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.98.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,684,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

