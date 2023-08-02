Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,703 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,684,578. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.98.

Microsoft stock opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.87 and a 200-day moving average of $296.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

