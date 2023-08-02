Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,465 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,684,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.98.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

