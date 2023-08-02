Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,238 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $336.34 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.87 and its 200-day moving average is $296.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,331 shares of company stock valued at $6,684,578. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.98.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

