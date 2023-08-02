Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.1 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $148.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.68 and a 12 month high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Wolfe Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.