Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 9th (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Mineralys Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 9th. Mineralys Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $192,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %
MLYS opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
