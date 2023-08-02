Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Position Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after buying an additional 3,936,735 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,577,000 after buying an additional 3,236,371 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,984,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,629,000. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $18.81 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

