Mizuho Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $435.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MA opened at $397.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.78. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The stock has a market cap of $376.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Insider Activity

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,159 shares of company stock worth $201,367,930 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.