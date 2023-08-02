ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODVGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at ModivCare

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $5,726,277.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,507,340 shares in the company, valued at $79,813,653. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 193,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,322. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 1,228.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ModivCare by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

ModivCare Trading Down 14.5 %

NASDAQ MODV opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.05. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $36.87 and a 52 week high of $121.54. The company has a market cap of $530.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.74 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.80% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ModivCare will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

