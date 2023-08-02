ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at ModivCare

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $5,726,277.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,507,340 shares in the company, valued at $79,813,653. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 193,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,322. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 1,228.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ModivCare by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 394.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ModivCare Trading Down 14.5 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.05. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $36.87 and a 52 week high of $121.54. The company has a market cap of $530.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.74 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.80% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ModivCare will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

