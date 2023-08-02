Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.78.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MHK opened at $107.90 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $87.01 and a one year high of $130.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.