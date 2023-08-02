Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Short Interest Update

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Monro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Monro by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Monro by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Monro by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monro in the first quarter valued at $289,000.

Monro Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.52. Monro has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.13.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Monro had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

