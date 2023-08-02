Morgan Stanley Increases ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $135.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $117.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $122.86.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 776.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 317,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 272,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 2,016.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 216,569 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 298,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 119,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

