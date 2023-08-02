Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Atlantic Securities

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Atlantic Securities from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

