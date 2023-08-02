Morgan Stanley Upgrades Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to “Overweight”

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $660.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $510.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.
Adobe Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $549.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.08. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $552.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,791 shares of company stock worth $20,563,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Adobe
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
