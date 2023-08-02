Morgan Stanley Upgrades Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to “Overweight”

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $660.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $510.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $549.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.08. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $552.94.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,791 shares of company stock worth $20,563,146 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

