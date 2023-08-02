Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Down 0.7 %

MRT.UN opened at C$5.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$342.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.41. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$5.63.

Insider Transactions at Morguard Real Estate Inv.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

In related news, insider Morguard Corporation purchased 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$194,400.00. Insiders have purchased 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,805 in the last quarter. Insiders own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

