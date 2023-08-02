Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) PT Raised to C$5.50

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
MGRUF stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02.
About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.4 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.
