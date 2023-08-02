MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in July

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,700 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 440,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 187.1 days.
MorphoSys Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MPSYF opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $30.96.
