Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 285 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.47) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,414.94).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 320 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 588 ($7.55) per share, with a total value of £1,881.60 ($2,415.71).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 260 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £1,877.20 ($2,410.07).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 2.2 %

LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 638 ($8.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 641.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 663.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £364.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,773.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 406.64 ($5.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,042.96 ($13.39).

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

