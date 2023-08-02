MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $178.95 and last traded at $176.02, with a volume of 24662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.00.

The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSA shares. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,003. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,698 shares of company stock worth $2,261,991. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 36.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 58.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.64. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,057.88 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

