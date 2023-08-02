Naftali Holtz Sells 5,949 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $112.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

