Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Natera by 186.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 215.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $38,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $132,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,335.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,038. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

